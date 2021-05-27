15+ Modern and Vintage Candlesticks, Candelabras, and Tea Light Holders
Whether you are setting the table for the family or setting the mood for romance, candles are an essential part of a stylish home. There are a variety of candlesticks, candelabras, and tea light holders which can meld with your existing décor. Browse the vintage items on Etsy or search for a handmade modern piece. Candleholders also make lovely gifts for housewarmings or as thank you tokens for your bridesmaids. Explore, collect, and display your stunning pieces—just be sure to remember common candle safety!mymodernmet.com