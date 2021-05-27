Naomi Osaka Won’t Speak To Press At The French Open — Here’s Why
Instead of participating in any French Open press conferences this year, tennis phenom Naomi Osaka is focusing on her mental well-being. In a statement shared to Instagram and Twitter, Osaka likened press conferences to "kicking a person while they're down," and emphasized that although she respects the tournament and journalists covering the event, she'll be opting out of conversations with media — even though, she noted, she might face a hefty fine.www.refinery29.com