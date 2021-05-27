Cancel
Naomi Osaka Won’t Speak To Press At The French Open — Here’s Why

By Lydia Wang
Refinery29
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstead of participating in any French Open press conferences this year, tennis phenom Naomi Osaka is focusing on her mental well-being. In a statement shared to Instagram and Twitter, Osaka likened press conferences to "kicking a person while they're down," and emphasized that although she respects the tournament and journalists covering the event, she'll be opting out of conversations with media — even though, she noted, she might face a hefty fine.

