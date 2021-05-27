The Crew hopes to be fully fit with all options available after three-week break
It’s no secret that the Columbus Crew has had injury issues to begin its 2021 campaign. It’s also no secret that the Crew hasn’t had the easiest of starts to the season because of said injuries. These injuries meant that Columbus hasn’t played a game with a full-strength lineup and substitutes all season. It also means the other 26 MLS teams haven’t seen the defending MLS Cup champions at their best.www.massivereport.com