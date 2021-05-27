The Crew hopes to be fully fit with all options available after three-week break

Columbus SC head coach Caleb Porter said the whole team, from players to coaching staff, needs to improve following Wednesday night’s 2-0 road loss to Toronto FC. “Obviously, we were a little bit hamstrung – no pun intended – with subs,” Porter said. “Not a lot of options, so I thought we kind of fizzled out a little bit at the end of the game. There were some good periods, but I think by and large it needs to be better. We need to start the game better. The attack needs to be better. The defending needs to be better. I think coaching needs to be better.