Chris Hemsworth Is Being Mocked For His New Photo

By Faith McKay
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 11 days ago
Chris Hemsworth recently shared a photo on Instagram where he is walking next to his child. The photo shows off his long hair for his role as Thor, his bulging biceps, and his child wearing a red cape. The image was posted so he could share a cute story in the caption, but many aren’t interested in what Hemsworth wanted to talk about. Instead, they are taking notice of how thin his legs are, especially when compared to the rest of him. Perhaps they wouldn’t have been quite so quick to make fun if the Marvel star’s brother hadn’t jumped right into the comments to make fun.

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

