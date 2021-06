Bella Hadid opted for a sporty look as she met up with friends in NYC, just days after her sister’s boyfriend Zayn Malik had an altercation at a bar. Bella Hadid, 24, is in better shape than ever! The Malibu native stepped out in a bra-style white crop top as she met up with friends in New York City on Saturday, June 5. She rocked the revealing top with a red tracksuit, consisting of a loose fitting pant to reveal matching white underwear and zip down, bomber style jacket by Stussy. She was seen leaving Mary’s Fish Camp restaurant in West Village where she was joined by Marc Kalman, as well as two other male friends.