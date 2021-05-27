How to enable Dark mode on Honor 8X
Honor 8X has many great features and options you can tweak and adjust the way you like, but you can get even more by installing Android 10. If you haven’t done it already, make sure to update the software. Android 10 brought a set of great options, and one of them is a Dark mode. While many app developers offer dark or night mode on their apps, that option wasn’t available on Android, but fortunately, it came with the latest software update. Here, we are going to show you how to enable Dark mode on Honor 8X.www.technobezz.com