Truecaller app permits customers to seek out out who is asking or messaging them. This is right when you do not have the quantity saved in your contacts as you possibly can know earlier than choosing up the decision if you happen to ought to reply or reject. The app crowdsources contact particulars from all its customers’ tackle books which implies your contact might be on Truecaller’s database. While this can be a downside of the app, it does have many advantages as nicely comparable to blocking numbers, marking numbers as spam so you possibly can keep away from these calls, and extra.