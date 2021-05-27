Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How to check Dell laptop warranty status

technobezz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you forget your Dell laptop warranty details, like how long the warranty was going to last? Don’t worry. It is pretty simple to recheck it if you want. To check it, you will need the service tag of your Dell laptop, a decent internet connection, and a web browser. If you have these things, checking the warranty status of your Dell laptop is child’s play. You might be having a web browser on your laptop or smartphone. Most devices come with a pre-installed browser these days. Locating the service tag of the Dell laptop is all you need to do before you are ready to find out the warranty status of your Dell laptop.

www.technobezz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Smartphone#Warranty#Microsoft Corp#Internet Connection#Command Prompt#Dell Laptop#Dell Support Services#Wmic Bios#Type#Serial Number#Quotes#Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Dell
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Computers
Related
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

Dell's RTX 30-series laptops and desktops are 20% off today

RTX 30-series graphics cards have been almost impossible to come by since they launched last year, but the situation seems to be slowly improving in the UK. Today, Dell are running a 20% off sale that brings an RTX 3060 Ti desktop PC to just £1079, while you can pick up an RTX 3050 Ti laptop for just £800. There's also a heck of a Razer Blade deal on Amazon, where a £1600 Razer Book 13 ultraportable for just £922.
Computersslickdeals.net

$399 Deal Of The Day At Office Depot: Dell™ Inspiron 15 3501 Laptop, 15.6" Screen, Intel® Core™ i3, 8GB Memory, 256GB Solid State Drive, Windows® 10, I3501-3467BLK-PUS

Price will be updated depends on your time zone. - Dell™ Inspiron 15 3501 Laptop, 15.6" Screen, Intel® Core™ i3, 8GB Memory, 256GB Solid State Drive, Windows® 10, I3501-3467BLK-PUS [officedepot.com]. This deal may be eligible for up to 1% in Slickdeals Rewards (Cashback) via the Slickdeals Extension for Office Depot...
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Computersslickdeals.net

New Dell XPS Laptops Get Huge Boost to Graphics and CPU Power

Dell’s super slick XPS laptops will get speedy new CPUs, Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics and a fresh OLED display option when they arrive in the summer of 2021. The premium ultrabooks will adopt Intel’s new 11th-Gen Tiger Lake H-Series processors, promising big performance improvements for demanding productivity and multitasking, along with better power efficiency.
Computersmspoweruser.com

HP announces new Victus line gaming laptops to compete with Dell G-series

HP today announced the new Victus line to compete with Dell G-series in the affordable gaming laptop market. Victus by HP will deliver an accessible gaming experience built with OMEN’s DNA. The Victus by HP 16 is the first laptop in the Victus line and it comes in three color options in mica silver, performance blue, and ceramic white.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Dell Memorial Day sales: big savings on Inspiron, XPS, and Alienware laptop deals

The Dell Memorial Day sales are here, though they're currently dubbed 'Summer Sales', and whether you're after a big discount on the premium XPS, a super cheap Inspiron model, or a turbo charged G-Series or Alienware gaming laptop deal there's plenty to take advantage of this year. Memorial Day sales are just kicking off, too, which means you'll want to keep checking back for more offers throughout the event.
Computersmaketecheasier.com

Save $550 on a Dell XPS 17″ Laptop

Sure, you were making do with whatever computer you could find when you started working from home, but more than a year later, you may be realizing you’re going to be working remotely longer than you were planning and need something more permanent. Consider this Dell XPS 17″ Laptop with Windows 10 Home. You can pick up this 2020 model for $550 off.
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to check OneDrive storage space

OneDrive is an excellent cloud-storage platform and rather has a lot of advantages over its rivals. However, the space in OneDrive is limited. If you wish to check the total and used space on your OneDrive account, then read through this article. How to check the OneDrive storage space on...
ComputersAndroid Headlines

How To Sell Your Preowned Laptop For Top Dollar

If you are considering getting a new device, trading in your older laptop could help you offset some of the new purchase costs. Pre-owned devices might still hold decent reselling value, depending on the brand, model and cosmetic condition, of course. If you have taken a good care of your laptop and it is in good working condition, why not sell it for some extra cash? In this post we will share a few useful tips on how to prepare your laptop for sale and more!
Computerstecheblog.com

Don’t Pay $1660, Get Dell’s XPS 13 (9310) 2-in-1 13.4″ FHD+ Touch Laptop for $1249.99 Shipped – Today Only

Dell’s XPS 13 (9310) 2-in-1 Touch Laptop is great ultraportable for just about any purpose, and you can get one for $1249.99 shipped, today only, originally $1659.99. Featuring a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective 500-Nit Display, an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 Processor (12MB Cache,4.8 GHz), Intel Iris Xe Graphics, a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive, 16GB of 4267MHz LPDDR4x RAM, Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2 x 2) and Bluetooth 5.1. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
Computersaddictivetips.com

Screen Flickering on Windows 10? How to Fix a Laptop Screen Flashing

Computer monitors are prone to various problems, such as screen stuttering. In some cases, external monitors aren’t detected by Windows 10. Many users report that their laptop screen is flickering on Windows 10, which makes it difficult to perform any activities on the computer, especially gaming. Users often blame and...
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

Get 38% off Alienware laptops in Dell's sale with this code

Happy Monday - fancy a new laptop? That's the messaging that Dell UK is going for in their weekly deals, where they're offering 31% off on a pair of Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptops - plus £200 cashback when you trade in an older model and an extra 10% off when you use code DELLNJPC102.
Computerstechengage.com

How to send (and receive) messages on a laptop or PC

No one enjoys being interrupted by phone notifications while working on a laptop or PC, especially if your phone is far away and you don’t feel like moving to pick it up and reply. Constant notifications can cause huge productivity loss, which probably not everyone can afford, especially when working. If you are also looking for a way around for getting rid of this seemingly less but actually painstaking disturbance, this guide is for you.
Computerslchilltopnews.org

How Many Watts Does A Gaming Laptop Use?

During the design of laptops, tablets, or any other device, which factor do you think is most significant? Electricity consumption is probably to blame. Because laptops are used for various reasons for a long period, they should be designed to store electricity and give full backup. It is important to design a gaming laptop that considers all the important factors.
Electronicsshepherdgazette.com

Dell Could Have Gained the Memorial Day Gross sales with This Laptop computer Deal

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. If you’re in the market for a great new laptop and you’ve been scouring the Memorial Day sales for a good offer, we think you’re really going to like this great deal from Dell for an Inspiron 14 laptop. Ordinarily priced at $700, you can buy a Dell Inspiron 14 laptop for just $530 as part of Dell’s early Memorial Day deals. Simply put, this is a great time to invest in a budget laptop if you’re in need of one.
Computersmaketecheasier.com

How to Use Auto-CPUFreq to Squeeze Battery Life In Linux Laptops

It’s no secret that the day-to-day use of a laptop is ultimately governed by its battery. Everything you do, from watching a video to opening your browser, sucks a certain amount of juice from your device. That juice will run out at some point, so the rule of the game is to delay that moment as much as possible.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...