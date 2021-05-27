How to check Dell laptop warranty status

Did you forget your Dell laptop warranty details, like how long the warranty was going to last? Don’t worry. It is pretty simple to recheck it if you want. To check it, you will need the service tag of your Dell laptop, a decent internet connection, and a web browser. If you have these things, checking the warranty status of your Dell laptop is child’s play. You might be having a web browser on your laptop or smartphone. Most devices come with a pre-installed browser these days. Locating the service tag of the Dell laptop is all you need to do before you are ready to find out the warranty status of your Dell laptop.