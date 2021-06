OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Some things just go together. Like peanut butter and jelly. Hot chocolate and marshmallows. Bacon and eggs. Tuesday and tacos. And Bev and Jan Smith. Yes, Jan and Bev Smith are the Olmsted Falls 2020 Citizens of the Year. Olmsted Falls Mayor Jim Graven made the honor after the Memorial Day commemoration and the Olmsted Falls Historical Society service at the Charles A. Harding covered bridge. The award, usually presented at the annual Falls Day in the Park, was postponed last year due to the pandemic. Graven said the city’s Parks and Recreation Board thought it was “important’ to continue this tradition. Graven said last year produced the most nominations ever in this community service award, seeing many honorable candidates and nominators.