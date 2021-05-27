PSG's Mauricio Pochettino emerges as surprise contender for Tottenham return 18 months after sacking

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as a surprise contender for the vacant managerial role at his former club Tottenham Hotspur. Pochettino, currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, has held talks with Spurs, sources told CBS Sports, and is said to be interested in returning to the club who sacked him just 18 months ago. The Argentine enjoyed great success in London between 2014 and 2019, establishing Tottenham as serial contenders for at least a top four finish in the Premier League and taking them to the Champions League final in his last full season with the club.