Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

PSG's Mauricio Pochettino emerges as surprise contender for Tottenham return 18 months after sacking

By James Benge
CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMauricio Pochettino has emerged as a surprise contender for the vacant managerial role at his former club Tottenham Hotspur. Pochettino, currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, has held talks with Spurs, sources told CBS Sports, and is said to be interested in returning to the club who sacked him just 18 months ago. The Argentine enjoyed great success in London between 2014 and 2019, establishing Tottenham as serial contenders for at least a top four finish in the Premier League and taking them to the Champions League final in his last full season with the club.

www.cbssports.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Juventus#Psg#Cbs Sports#Argentine#The Premier League#The Champions League#Ajax#Real Madrid#Spanish#Qu Golazo#Daily Cbs Soccer Podcast#Parisians#Trophee Des Champions#Tottenham Hotspur Stadium#Europa Conference League#Ligue#Contender#Champions Lille#Paris Saint Germain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
SoccerSporting News

Pochettino urges PSG to 'believe' they can win Ligue 1 title

Pochettino urges PSG to 'believe' they can win Ligue 1 title. If Messi leaves, who will score for Barca? - Koeman. Barcelona crush Chelsea to win Women's Champions League. Zidane angrily denies he's told Real players he'll leave. Simeone always had faith in Suarez as he scores dramatic winner. Lille...
Soccertheclevelandamerican.com

Until the last date! Lil Draw, PSG won and LQ1 without a champion

The league would be much tighter if it were in Spain It will be resolved by the last date, Ann France Because the situation is still being fought Deadline for Ligu 1, Not yet champion, the difference between first and second place, This is only a point, so everything will be defined next weekend.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Souness left laughing after Redknapp spat on Sky Sports

Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness clashed on on Sky Sports on Sunday over Dele Alli, which left the former asking: “Why are you laughing?”. The duo were discussing Dele Alli’s return to the Spurs line-up under Ryan Mason after Tottenham’s comfortable win over Wolves. Alli is still yet to complete a full game this season but managed a joint-best of 82 minutes against Wolves. And afterwards the attacking midfielder was hailed by Mason for his display.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Sassuolo forward Raspadori gets 1st call up to Italy’s squad

ROME (AP) — Sassuolo’s 21-year-old forward Giacomo Raspadori received his first call-up to Italy’s national team Monday when coach Roberto Mancini named a 33-man squad for the Azzurri’s first European Championship warmup game. Italy hosts San Marino in Cagliari, Sardinia, next week for a friendly. Raspadori has scored six goals...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Positivity around club bringing joy back to Tottenham football

The 2-0 victory over Wolves yesterday wasn’t the only positive to celebrate, as Tottenham went about their business with a resounding sense of joy scarcely seen this season. While it wasn’t Tottenham’s most convincing performance, the home side still breezed through the 90 minutes relatively untroubled. Ryan Mason’s side came out of the gates slowly, struggling to take control of a match that was there for the taking.
SoccerYardbarker

Pochettino Hints at Possible Major Sporting Changes for Next Season

It was just a couple of weeks ago that Paris Saint-Germain faced the possibility of finishing off the ongoing campaign as a treble-winner. However, this drastically changed within mere days as PSG crashed out of the UEFA Champions League competition following its semifinal loss to Manchester City along with now being four points behind Lille OSC in the league table.
Soccergoal.com

Draxler commits future to PSG by signing new deal

The German midfielder will remain in Paris as the club looks to seal another Ligue 1 title this season. Julian Draxler has signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced on Monday. The German midfielder's new deal will run through to 2024, extending his stay in the French...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ask Crouchie! Sportsmail's Peter Crouch is back to answer YOUR questions... on why Tottenham can forget trying to lure Steven Gerrard, Leicester usurping Arsenal from the Big Six, and why Alisson's header was better than ANY he ever scored!

Events at Wembley dominate Peter Crouch's agenda this week but there are plenty of other topics for Sportsmail's resident columnist to explore. From Rangers boss Steven Gerrard attracting attention to Sean Dyche's future at Burnley and Alisson's brilliant late winner against West Brom, Crouchie discusses a number of things with our readers.
Soccersempremilan.com

Schira: Milan and Juventus in talks with agent of want-away forward PSG paid €60m for

AC Milan and Juventus are both in talks with Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of PSG striker Mauro Icardi, according to one journalist. Icardi joined PSG from Inter in a €60m deal last may (as per Wikipedia) signing a four-year contract as part of the deal, but speculation continues to grow that he may leave the French capital this summer after a difficult 16 months at the club.
SoccerTribal Football

Ex-PSG chief Ferrer: Man Utd striker Cavani terribly disappointed how it ended

Former PSG transfers chief Luis Ferrer has spoken of working with Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. Ferrer was the assistant to former PSG sporting director Angelo Herique and lifted the lid on Cavani's time with the Parisians. He told Le Parisien: “Cavani is an atypical player, I don't know another...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Dele Alli explains how he is getting mojo back, but ‘not happy’ with position

Dele Alli said he is enjoying being back in the first team with Tottenham but admitted this season has not been good enough. Alli found himself frozen out under Jose Mourinho earlier this season. Since the head coach was sacked, he has found more gametime under interim boss Ryan Mason. He is still yet to complete a full game this season but managed a joint-best of 82 minutes against Wolves on Sunday.
Soccerbesoccer.com

French title chase down to wire after PSG win and Lille held

Lille's bid to win the Ligue 1 title will go to the final weekend of the season after Sunday's goalless draw with Saint-Etienne allowed Paris Saint-Germain to moved to within a point of the leaders. Reigning champions PSG strolled to a simple 4-0 win over Reims to pile the pressure...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Should Harry Winks Stay or Go this Summer?

Editor’s note: please welcome our newest contributor, Ryan Ratty. With three games left in the 2020-21 season, much of Tottenham Hotspur’s decisions over the offseason will stem from where this team will finish in the league after the final game of the year on the road at the King Power Stadium against Leicester.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Reims: Neymar and Kylian Mbappe among scorers against ten-man Reims as PSG keep hopes of retaining Ligue 1 title alive and cut Lille's lead at the top to one point with one game left

Paris Saint-Germain clung on to their hopes of winning a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title with a 4-0 home win against 10-man Reims as Lille's lead was cut to a single point with one game remaining on Sunday. As PSG cruised to a routine victory, Lille, who have 80 points,...
SoccerCharlotteObserver.com

French title race goes to last day as PSG wins, Lille draws

Paris Saint-Germain routed Reims 4-0 to take the French title race to the last day, as Lille drew 0-0 at home to Saint-Etienne on Sunday for a one-point lead at the top. Both teams are away next weekend, with PSG at Brest and Lille facing Angers. PSG coasted after Reims...