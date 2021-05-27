Chrome has many interesting and useful features that you can adjust according to your preferences. There are also extensions you can add to change the look of your browser, or add some other extra options sort to speak. But, what if you have come to the point when you want to go back before you made any of the changes? Do you have to uninstall the browser and install it again? There is an easy way to go back – you can restore the settings to original defaults. This will reset all the options you have changed, for instance, your startup page, pinned, tabs, etc. It will also clear temporary data and it will disable the extensions. However, it will not clear your saved passwords, bookmarks, and history. If you are wondering how to restore Chrome settings to defaults but you are not sure what steps to take, keep reading.