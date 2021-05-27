Cancel
Congress & Courts

GOP offers $928B on infrastructure, funded with COVID aid

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal Thursday that would tap unused coronavirus aid, a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s more sweeping plan as the two sides struggle to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending. The...

