Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Enhancements made to Detroit's Gen 5 DD13 engine, new warranty available for older engines with expired warranties

By CCJ Staff
ccjdigital.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit DD13 engine has new power ratings and features for its fifth generation that focus on efficiency, robustness and thermal management. David Carson, senior vice president, sales and marketing for Daimler Trucks North America, noted that the DD13 Gen 5 was built on the proven Heavy-Duty Engine Platform from Detroit, yet the DD13 Gen 5 "builds on that legacy," in that it is 60 lbs. lighter than its predecessor due to its new aftertreatment system (ATS). It is available with the Freightliner Cascadia for on-highway applications and Western Star 49X trucks for vocational applications such as construction and municipal jobs.

www.ccjdigital.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engine Efficiency#Fuel Economy#Diesel Engines#Diesel Products#Diesel Vehicles#Diesel Fuel#Ats#Freightliner#Upfitters#Thermocoasting#Dpf#Pto#Journal#The Thermal Control Valve#Detroit Connect Analytics#Dtna#Oem#Dd16 Engines#Warranty Coverage#Enhancements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsautobodynews.com

Pro Spot i4S Warranty Extension

All i4S spot welders purchased since 2018 will be given an automatic additional 3 year warranty on both parts and labor making all units warrantied for a total of 5 years. “We have always pushed the limit in our development to move the bar upwards for collision repair spot welding,” said President Ron Olsson. “The new technology platform with the i4S features the latest in auto weld program, WiFi technology for instant repair data transmission reports and on-board instruction videos for instant training, etc.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

General Motors Introduces New Extended Limited Warranty

General Motors is introducing an optional extended limited warranty for all new Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC models purchased in 46 U.S. states. The standard warranty lasts for 36 months or 36,000 miles (whichever occurs first) for all Chevy and GMC vehicles, and for Buick models from the 2020 model year onwards. For 2017-2019 model-year Buicks and all Cadillacs, it lasts for 48 months or 50,000 miles. The extended limited warranty lasts for 60 months or 60,000 miles in the former case, and 72 months or 70,000 miles in the latter.
Buying Carsautomoblog.net

Ford Extended Warranty Cost: Is It Worth It? (2021)

Ford extended warranty costs vary depending on many things, including dealer markups. The Ford Extended Service Plan (ESP) can cover mechanical repairs up to 8 years or 150,000 miles. Compare prices from independent extended warranty companies with Ford’s plans to see which offers the best value for your money. Affiliate...
Buying Carsbuchanobserver.co.uk

Toyota announces free 10-year warranty offer on new and used cars

Toyota is to offer up to a 10-year warranty on all its cars, vans and pick-up trucks as part of a new programme to support owners and its dealerships. The Toyota Relax programme, which is being mirrored by Toyota’s sister brand Lexus, extends the standard three-year cover provided on new cars and the one-year warranty offered on approved used cars sold by its dealers.
Buying CarsCAR Magazine

Toyota Relax: new warranty guarantees 10 years of cover

► Up to 10 years in total after initial warranty. Toyota has launched a new type of warranty that will cover all its cars for up to 10 years. The new scheme is called Toyota Relax and is being rolled out to extend the standard warranty issued with all of its cars whenever they are serviced by one of the company’s dealers.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

What You Should Know About the Ford Factory Warranty

A Ford factory warranty will cover many repairs and part replacements if a vehicle breaks down due to a manufacturer’s defect. That can protect Ford owners from large out-of-pocket costs for unexpected repairs. A manufacturer’s warranty will only provide coverage for a limited number of years or miles driven, and it won’t pay for repairs if a driver doesn’t properly maintain a vehicle.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Concord Auto Protect Extended Warranty Review (2021)

An extended auto warranty can be a smart investment to avoid paying for costly repairs after your vehicle’s factory warranty expires. Concord Auto Protect offers customers three basic coverage plans with few frills. But is the provider the best option for your vehicle?. In this article, we’ll take an in-depth...
Carshiconsumption.com

Ford’s Maverick Is A Shockingly Affordable 40MPG Hybrid Pickup Truck

Ford has unveiled an entirely new line of pickup trucks called the Maverick, and it’s looking like it will be a total game-changer for the truck industry. The Maverick is an all-new truck from Ford — the brand’s first in ages that isn’t part of the F-Series or Ranger lines. It’s also the first standard full-hybrid pickup in America, and its EPA-estimated 40 MPG city rating is the best of any truck in the country. The Maverick is aiming to appeal to a wider range of atypical pickup buyers with its fuel-efficiency, easy-to-park compact size, spacious four-door cab with room for five adults, and loads of standard equipment like an 8” touchscreen with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a FordPass Connect WiFi Hotspot, and a FLEXBED featuring a multi-position tailgate, 12 available anchor points, two 12-volt 20-amp prewired power sources, and two 110-volt outlets. The base powerplant is a 191 HP 2.5L full hybrid engine (a non-hybrid 250 HP 2.0 L EcoBoost engine is available as an upgrade), while the max payload is 1,500 lbs. and towing capacity is 2,000 lbs. Those may not be massive numbers, but with all of this standard on a truck that costs $19,995, the Maverick is competing against the Civics and Corollas of the world more than it is against Ridgelines and Tacomas. And it looks to be winning.
CarsGreater Milwaukee Today

Mark Phelan: 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport improves on-road comport, handling

Toyota will add a sporty version of its 4Runner midsize SUV for this fall, with adaptive shock absorbers to improve on-road comfort and handling. The 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport also gets body-color accents on the grille, rocker panels and body moldings. The automaker’s TRD, or Toyota Racing Development, group...
Carscarfinest.com

Newer Toyota, Lexus vehicles to get Parkopedia service

Parkopedia’s parking and payment services will now be available to Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles in North America. The new Park with Parkopedia service will cover locating, reserving and paying for off-street parking in 2018 model-year or newer Toyota and Lexus vehicles, Toyota North America said in a statement Tuesday.
Worldphilkotse.com

Ford Maverick compact hybrid truck debuts – Should the Philippines get it?

A lifestyle pickup truck for the urban jungle. Ford is on to something new with the introduction of the all-new 2022 Maverick compact hybrid truck. It breaks away from the usual rugged and sturdy trucks seen from the Blue Oval company as the Maverick is designed with the Unibody SuperCrew pickup chassis, making it more of a lifestyle pickup truck.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

Best Truck Deals: June 2021

Whether you’re looking for a truck for off-road adventures, towing and hauling at the worksite, or for a rugged family vehicle, there are some great deals on midsize and full-size trucks this month. These incentives make this month a good time to shop for a new pickup. Here are some...
CarsForConstructionPros.com

Ford Targets New Customer Base With Maverick Compact Pickup Truck

With the introduction of the Maverick, Ford is redefining a new pickup truck segment. This truck targets customers who may have never considered owning a pickup truck in the past. It's affordable unibody design with standard full-hybrid powertrain provides an EPA estimated rating of 40 mpg in the city that gives the Maverick a range of up to 500 miles on a single tank of gas. It couples that fuel economy with the seating for five adults, a 1,500-lb. payload rating and 2,000-lbs. of towing capacity with the standard hybrid powertrain or 4,000-lbs. with the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost gas engine.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

autopom! vs. CarShield Extended Car Warranty Review (2021)

Autopom! and CarShield are two popular car warranty providers that drivers trust to protect their vehicle after their factory warranty expires. In this head-to-head comparison of autopom! vs. CarShield, we take a closer look at both providers’ coverage, pricing, customer service and more to help you decide which company is right for you.
Buying Carsk-bid.com

Camper, Car And Trucks

2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4X4 Pick Up With Topper. The winning bidder of this lot MUST complete and submit the “Vehicle Registration Form” (found on bidder Dashboard/Invoices) by Noon the day following the auction close. 2002 Ford Excursion Diesel 4WD. 7.3 8 Cylinder Diesel Engine. Fully Loaded, Keyless Entry, Auto...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Only Two 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 22-Inch Wheel Options Are Left

Just two of 22-inch wheel options offered for the 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 are currently available. Specifically, the 22-inch Dark Silverado aluminum wheel with Chrome insert (RPO code SEW) and the 22-inch High Gloss Black wheel (RPO code SGM) are still available as LPO-level (delivered to and installed by the dealer) options.