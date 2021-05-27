Enhancements made to Detroit's Gen 5 DD13 engine, new warranty available for older engines with expired warranties
Detroit DD13 engine has new power ratings and features for its fifth generation that focus on efficiency, robustness and thermal management. David Carson, senior vice president, sales and marketing for Daimler Trucks North America, noted that the DD13 Gen 5 was built on the proven Heavy-Duty Engine Platform from Detroit, yet the DD13 Gen 5 "builds on that legacy," in that it is 60 lbs. lighter than its predecessor due to its new aftertreatment system (ATS). It is available with the Freightliner Cascadia for on-highway applications and Western Star 49X trucks for vocational applications such as construction and municipal jobs.www.ccjdigital.com