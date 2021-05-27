NFL expecting full stadiums this season but remains cautious
"One of the things we've obviously learned over the last year is not to make projections too far out," Goodell said Wednesday following virtual meetings with team owners. "Thirty-two teams are going to have to be in compliance with health officials on a local basis, do whatever is necessary to keep all personnel safe. But we do think it will be a much more normal experience. We do expect full stadiums. It is very possible that some non-vaccinated personnel may have masks on.www.skysports.com