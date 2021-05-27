A new Pentecost in our own day and time
As the Universal Church throughout the world prepared to celebrate the Solemnity of our beginnings and the coming of the Holy Spirit upon the church, Pentecost, Pope Francis announced that in October he will open a three-year Synod. The Synod will unfold in three phases of consultations and discernments —diocesan, continental and universal —culminating with the assembly in October 2023 in Rome. The Synod will be called, “One listening to the others; and all listening to the Holy Spirit.” In a way he is calling for a new Pentecost in our own day and time!catholicstarherald.org