Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

A new Pentecost in our own day and time

By Father Joseph D. Wallace
catholicstarherald.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Universal Church throughout the world prepared to celebrate the Solemnity of our beginnings and the coming of the Holy Spirit upon the church, Pentecost, Pope Francis announced that in October he will open a three-year Synod. The Synod will unfold in three phases of consultations and discernments —diocesan, continental and universal —culminating with the assembly in October 2023 in Rome. The Synod will be called, “One listening to the others; and all listening to the Holy Spirit.” In a way he is calling for a new Pentecost in our own day and time!

catholicstarherald.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Pentecost#God#Pastors#Life Christian Church#Universal Church#Continental#The Ministry Of Bishop#The Roman Catholic Church#The Orthodox Church#The Unity Of The Church#North American#Quinquennium#Christians#The Holy Church#Second Vatican Council#Time#Church Life#Vatican Ii#Pope Francis Remarks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Vatican City
Related
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Several dioceses to reopen at Pentecost

Many Catholic dioceses and archdioceses across the country — which closed their parish doors for a time at the start of the pandemic last year and have gradually opened them to limited occupancy in the past year — are getting ready to fully reopen on the feast of Pentecost, May 21, the day that traditionally marks the beginning of the Church.
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Jim Mosier: A reflection on Pentecost

There are many expressions of Christianity. Whenever I write one of these articles I am doing so from a particular perspective. I have been a clergyperson of the Protestant Episcopal Church of the United States of America since 1985. Over the years I have become increasingly aware of the fact that my perspective on Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior is not universally held. In fact, there are some who are so different in their perspective that they are very opposed to my point of view and the point of view held by the Episcopal Church, in general. Indeed, there are Episcopalians who are equally opposed to other expressions of Christianity. I propose that we look at our differences in light of the celebration of Pentecost.
ReligionBay News 9

Pope taps fellow Jesuit to lead sensitive Hong Kong church

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Monday named a new bishop for Hong Kong, tapping the head of his own Jesuit order in the region, the Rev. P. Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, for the politically sensitive position that has been vacant for two years. Chow, a native of Hong Kong, was...
Religionwordandway.org

Pentecost Sunday Brings ‘Fresh Hope for New Beginnings’ as Pandemic Eases

As this year’s Pentecost celebration approaches for congregations, the parallels feel stronger than normal to that initial moment when the Holy Spirit was poured out on Jesus’s disciples. This year the Spirit arrives as a yearlong pandemic hopefully draws towards an end. But emerging from the pandemic can be even more complicated and controversial for churches than their first responses to it.
ReligionWinston-Salem Journal

Crow: More about Day of Pentecost and Aldersgate Day

For this column, two stories will be presented. The first is about Pentecost and the second is about John Wesley’s Aldersgate experience. The Day of Pentecost is celebrated 50 days after Easter. Aldersgate Day on May 24 is celebrated by Methodists. Pentecost is an important Christian event that commemorates the...
Religionchristianity.com

How Can We Interpret God’s Voice from Our Own?

When one is prompted to do or say something, is that prompting from God or from the flesh? Is the voice God’s voice or one’s own desires, which run contrary to God’s will?. When his will and ours seem closely aligned, how can we tell if he is speaking to...
ReligionMountain Press

Alta Raper — Pondering on Pentecost

Today I’m pondering on Pentecost!!! Put on your red tie, red dress, or even your red hat (you ladies of the Society) and get on out to a Spirit-filled church service somewhere today. Doesn’t matter where you go … just go! The United Methodist Church has doors that are always open to anyone who cares to enter in. It’s important to celebrate Pentecost! Wow! What if I could call down tongues of fire on our services today; wouldn’t that be something? We’d just ‘glory, glory, glory,’ all over the place!
ReligionGlobe Gazette

Minister's Column: Pentecost means making things new

On May 23, most main-line denominations celebrated Pentecost Sunday. For those of you who do not know what this Sunday is about, it is known as the birthday of the church. Pentecost is celebrated 50 days after Passover and was called the Festival of Weeks, which is one of the annual festivals found in Deuteronomy 16. Jesus was crucified at Passover and he ascended 40 days after his resurrection.
Religionfides.org

AMERICA/MEXICO - Catechesis in times of pandemic: a new Pentecost

Mexico City (Agenzia Fides) - "With the Motu Proprio 'Antiquum Ministerium' published on May 10th, Pope Francis is kicking off a new Pentecost for the life of catechists and Christian communities. These brothers and sisters of ours, who throughout history have played a major role in the transmission of the faith and the Gospel, now through the establishment of this lay ministry of the catechist will become a true incense that will rise to God and fill the Church and society with their pleasant fragrance, giving new value to the arduous step of a ministry, which is not always valued or recognized, and which now makes it possible to assume a new leadership role in the parishes", said Mgr. Fidencio López Plaza, Bishop of Querétaro, head of the Commission for New Evangelization and Catechesis of the Mexican Bishops' Conference.
Worldfides.org

ASIA/LEBANON - Expectations and questions concerning the Pope's meeting with the leaders of the Churches

Support of the Greek Melchite Episcopate for "Lebanese neutrality" Beirut (Agenzia Fides) - The few words with which, on Sunday May 30, after the prayer of the Angelus, Pope Francis announced, from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square, that he will meet on July 1 at the Vatican "the principal leaders of the Christian communities present in Lebanon, for a day of reflection on the worrying situation of the country and to pray together for the gift of peace and stability "arouse in Lebanon surprises, hopes, expectations and questions. The Pope entrusted the intention inspiring the convocation of this meeting "to the intercession of the Mother God, so venerated at the shrine of Harissa", and asked all to accompany the preparation of this event by solidarity prayer, invoking for this beloved country a more serene future".
ReligionCurrent-Argus

Pentecost as a modern parable

When the day of Pentecost had come, the disciples were all together in one place. And suddenly from heaven there came a sound like the rush of a violent wind, and it filled the entire house where they were sitting. Divided tongues, as of fire, appeared among them, and a tongue rested upon each of them. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other languages, as the Spirit gave them ability.
Sex Crimesklkntv.com

New Vatican law criminalizes abuse of adults, even by laity

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has changed church law to explicitly criminalize the sexual abuse of adults by priests who abuse their authority. It also says laypeople who hold church office can be sanctioned for sex abuse crimes. The new provisions, released Tuesday after 14 years of study, were...
Religioninsight.org

For Facing Our Own Death

"I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me will live even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in Me will never die." (John 11:25–26) Our Father, this is a sacred moment because we all must answer the question, "Am I ready to die?" And not until we're ready to die are we truly ready to live.
Religionla-croix.com

"Pope Francis or John XXIV?"

Pope Francis uttered a cryptic comment a few weeks ago during a closed-door meeting with a foreign head of state that has revived speculation about the future of his pontificate. Like many world leaders, the dignitary invited Francis to visit his country within the next two years. The pope allegedly...
Religionbreakingnewsandreligion.online

Heretics: Lived a Purer Life Than Other Christians!

Heretics: Lived a Purer Life Than Other Christians!. Modern-day Catholic and Protestant devotees are not responsible for the heinous past crimes their religions did in the name of their God. Yet, their clergy, priesthood or ecclesiastics call them what you will, cannot say the same. For they are propagating falsehoods about their faith being innocent in the past. As they would be exceedingly knowledgable about their churches history through religious seminars, universities, etc., etc. More so for church hierarchy, with titles such as being a Divine, or abbreviated titles D.D., B.D, J.C.D., LL.D. Who will know the history of their religion from its so-call origin? The Roman Church would no doubt claim its origin from Jesus! However, that was a 3rd-century concept when they saw older Apostolic churches in the East having an apostolic See, and Rome wanted one of their own!
Indianapolis, INcrisismagazine.com

The Catholic Response to “Pride Month”

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School— the Jesuit-run high school which famously disobeyed the Archdiocese of Indianapolis over its refusal to fire a teacher in a same-sex union— continues to pride itself in its LGBT inclusivity. The school, which is named after a Jesuit martyr tortured and killed for preaching the Faith to the Iroquois (something that today would be considered a colonialist “microaggression”), is hosting a “Pride Week”, encouraging its other homosexual teachers to be open about their “identity”, its counseling department pointing its students towards “LGBTQ+ friendly Catholic colleges”.
Religiontoysmatrix.com

Pentecost meaning: What is pentecost and its importance for Christians

Pentecost is a significant date in the calendar of the Christianity religion and is traditionally referred to as “Whitsun” or “Whitsunday” in the UK and Ireland. Pentecost is being celebrated today on Sunday, May 23, this year, with Mondy, May 24 being “Whit Monday”. Pentecost is celebrated on the seventh Sunday after Easter each year, which means it changes according to when Easter is celebrated. But what is Pentecost?