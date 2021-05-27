A new Pentecost in our own day and time

There are many expressions of Christianity. Whenever I write one of these articles I am doing so from a particular perspective. I have been a clergyperson of the Protestant Episcopal Church of the United States of America since 1985. Over the years I have become increasingly aware of the fact that my perspective on Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior is not universally held. In fact, there are some who are so different in their perspective that they are very opposed to my point of view and the point of view held by the Episcopal Church, in general. Indeed, there are Episcopalians who are equally opposed to other expressions of Christianity. I propose that we look at our differences in light of the celebration of Pentecost.