WhatsApp call not connecting – How to fix it

Some iPhone users have reported a strange issue with their devices. All of a sudden, the phone seems stuck in the headphones mode. The issue itself is frustrating, but there are some solutions you may try. If you fail to fix the problem yourself, you can always contact Apple or visit one of their stores. But before you do so, let’s see what you can do to fix iPhone stuck in the headphones mode. As you know, we always share as many solutions as possible for various issues, such as problems with Wi-Fi connection, all kinds of error messages, iTunes Store, to name a few. We will do the same this time, and we hope one of the solutions will work for you.