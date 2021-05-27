A story of bravery and a partnership forged in combat

Gerald Kawecki saved four lives in Vietnam, received Bronze Star during ceremonyGresham's Gerald Kawecki saved four Americans during an encounter with enemy soldiers in Vietnam. Kawecki performed heroic actions after his group came under fire on November 22, 1968, in the Kien Hoa Province of Vietnam, saving those in danger. That bravery was acknowledged Tuesday morning, May 25, as Retired Army Specialist Kawecki received the Bronze Star Medal with Valor. The Bronze Star with a "V" for valor is the fourth highest military decoration for valor in an armed conflict. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., and Chief Master Sergeant Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard senior enlisted leader, presented the medal to Kawecki. He also received an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol and a motorcycle parade tribute led by the Oregon American Legion Riders. {loadposition sub-article-01}