A story of bravery and a partnership forged in combat

The most elite U.S. Army soldiers, Special Operations Command and XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, have little to look up to in their base’s namesake. Militarily, Braxton Bragg was a mediocre to poor general. Worse, he committed his unexceptional talents and unstable temperament to preserving slavery as a general in the Confederate Army. Presently, at the direction of President Biden, a commission is determining whether and how to rename Fort Bragg and nine other southern forts named for Confederate generals. Those of us not on congressional committees can skip to the almost certain conclusion: removing the Confederate names is essential. But whom to properly memorialize in their place? How to strike the appropriate balance between connecting to regional military heritage and honoring those who embody democratic principles? For guidance, the commission should look to the way in which Germany’s Bundeswehr has incorporated the examples of resistance against the Nazi regime into its concept of military tradition.