Richmond, CA

Lil Rel Howery & Saturu Ned Speak Truth About the Black Panther Party

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNyge Turner and Merk Nguyen aim to challenge misconceptions about the Black Panther Party in this episode of Adult ISH. Nyge opens up about the rich significance the party had on him and his family in Richmond, California, both past and present. He also talks to Saturu Ned, a former member of Oakland’s original chapter of the BPP about the long-lasting legacy of the movement (full interview embedded below). Then, comedian Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out,” “Bad Trip”) gets into what inspired his role as Wayne in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and how he speaks truth to power in his comedy and acting.

