Header image by Dan Hilderbrand. It's become incredibly clear that Death By Denim aren't messing around. After sharing their Suburban Royalty EP back in 2017, the Perth-raised indie-rockers haven't slowed down for even a slight second, sharing a string of singles in the time since - as well as constant touring - that has solidified the four-piece as a defining name of Perth's indie-rock next generation, and now, one of its big, breakthrough artists.