Merrill, WI

MAPS Donations Accepted

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following donations were approved at the May Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS) Board of Education meeting:. Funds from The Meemic Foundation valued at $10,000.00 for technology at Kate Goodrich Elementary School; five pairs of track spikes from Hannah Marrier valued at $280.00 for giving back to the Merrill Track & Field Program; three pairs of track spikes from Renee Sladek valued at $195.00 for giving back to the Merrill Track & Field Program; books from Mid-State Technical College valued at $30.00 for the Pine River School for Young Learners’ little lending library; a check from United Health Group valued at $500.00 for musical or equipment updates for the MHS Theatre Jays; and, audio visual equipment and office supplies from Pat Kloske valued at $500.00 for the MHS A/V Department.

