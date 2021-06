On Wednesday, March 11, 2020, COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. That date may be remembered as the boundary between a world that was more stable than we appreciated, and a world that holds us in a state of anxiety or even dread. This state is sustained by myriad uncertainties that range from profound health concerns to everyday inconveniences. In addition, there are uncertainties that are particular to different industries. No industry is exempt—certainly not biomanufacturing.