Are you in a noisy environment? Need to filter out all the nuisances? NoiseTorch for Linux seems like a really great open source tool you need to check out. We introduced you to NoiseTorch back in July 2020, and we were quite impressed with the results back then. It's come along with quite a few updates since then to solve bugs, enhance features and more. The latest of which is NoiseTorch 0.11.0 / 0.11.1 which went out this week. A big release for the project, here's what's new: