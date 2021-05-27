Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pentecost: it’s not Christmas, but open your gifts

By Father Edward Kolla
catholicstarherald.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There are different spiritual gifts but the same Spirit. To each individual the manifestation of the Spirit is given for some benefit ”(1 Cor 12:4, 7). Eighteen years ago, Fred McFeely Rogers passed away at 74 from cancer. I am referring to Mister Rogers of children’s television hall of fame. His program, “Mister Roger’s Neighborhood,” aired five days a week on PBS, from 1968 to 2001. It was the longest run ever for a program on that network. At the beginning of each show, Mister Rogers would sing “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” as he entered the house, put on a sweater and sneakers, and gently invited millions of young fans to be his neighbor.

catholicstarherald.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentecost#Church Of Christ#Christmas Gifts#Father Christmas#Christmas Vacation#Spirit#Pbs#Mass#Catholics#Christians#Easter Sunday Night#Occasion#Mister Rogers#Parochial Vicar#Voice#Hall Of Fame#Television#Vineland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionCedar Valley Daily Times

VIEW FROM HERITAGE: Pentecost, first thing's first

This coming Sunday, Christian churches around the world will be celebrating the church holiday of Pentecost. Never heard of it? Most Christians recognize Pentecost when the paraments (the altar cloth, Bible marker and pulpit scarf) are the color red. But Pentecost is an important church holiday or celebration. It doesn’t have the prominence that Christmas or Easter does, so many of us aren’t exactly sure what it is all about. Pentecost is about “firsts.” Things done in our lives that we do first for God.
Religionministrymatters.com

The power of Pentecost

Celebrating Pentecost Sunday provides the occasion for Christians to recognize God’s Holy Spirit at work in the life of the church and in the lives of individuals. What is this day? Where does it originate? The word Pentecost comes from the Greek word pentecoste, which means fiftieth; and on the Christian calendar, Pentecost is the fiftieth day after Christ’s resurrection. The Jewish festival of Pentecost is also called Shavu’ot, or “weeks,” because it follows Passover by seven complete weeks.
Religionindcatholicnews.com

Today's Gospel in Art - The Feast of Pentecost

Gospel of 23rd May 2021 - John 15:26-27,16:12-15 Jesus said to his disciples:. 'When the Advocate comes, whom I shall send to you from the Father, the Spirit of truth who issues from the Father, he will be my witness. And you too will be witnesses, because you have been with me from the outset. 'I still have many things to say to you but they would be too much for you now.
New Castle, INCourier-Times

Faith Perspectives: “What is Pentecost?”

This time last year, I was in a Virginia hospital while on vacation, having a surprise open heart surgery! Due to COVID, I was there for ten days without visitors, except for one hour before surgery when they let my wife in. I was released on Sunday afternoon, May 31,...
Religiontheworker.org

Family Page – Pentecost Sunday

To help you and your family make the most of this weekend’s celebration while choosing to stay home in light of the pandemic, Ann has compiled some resources and activities for families. We hope you find them helpful!. Pentecost Sunday. Getting Started. Before you gather today, ask a family member...
Family Relationshipsvoticle.com

5 Best Christmas Gift ideas For Daughters 2021

Your girl genuinely is the awesome (in any event she attempts). See, life isn't awesome nor is your girl, yet you love her regardless and it's an ideal opportunity to authoritatively show her exactly how astonishing and enchanted she really is. It doesn't actually matter if she's yours by blood,...
Lifestylethemillennews.com

St. Michael’s Celebrates Pentecost

Members and friends of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church held their annual Pentecost Picnic Sunday, May 24 in the Liberty Street Park, beside the church. Good food, games, and fellowship were enjoyed as everyone wore red to celebrate Pentecost. St. Michael’s holds Sunday Services at 10:30 a.m. Come and visit the little church by the park. Photo by Sam Eades.
Celebrationspakistanchristian.tv

Do you celebrate Pentecost? Check out the vacation under the hood with the Qasim Open Air Museum

Feast of the Holy Spirit, Pentecost is a moving holiday celebrated seven weeks after Easter (May 23, 2021). The content of Christian Pentecost is to commemorate the fulfillment of the Holy Spirit and to commemorate the establishment of the Church. Pentecost, which lasted eight days, was followed by a strict ban on field work, gradually Pentecost and the following Pentecost Monday. Christian Pentecostal people expressed themselves in folk culture, for example, by restricting marriages and moving to the week before them. The Pentecostal period, a period of full development of the plant forces of nature, was associated with the manifestations of pre-Christian agricultural magic throughout Europe.
Lifestyleculturalweekly.com

The Different Types Of Gift Ideas For Christmas

Finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be a challenge, especially when it comes to getting a gift within a select budget. However, it is not impossible. With so many options out there to choose from, it is important to think of something not only sentimental but special in the long term. To help you out, we will be providing you with some of the different types of Christmas gifts that you can give to your loved ones in 2021.
ReligionHerald Times

Pentecost 2021 is a reminder of 2nd Vatican Council's ecumenical spirit

“I pray that they all may be one that the world may believe.” Jesus, John 17:21. It is Pentecost, a time for the church to consider renewal and re-energizing by the Holy Spirit. The death of Catholic theologian Hans Kung last month spurred a friend to suggest I write on the 2nd Vatican Council, at which Kung played a part as an emerging theologian . While in first year divinity studies at Princeton Seminary, I heard him speak— electrifying future Protestant clerics to the possibility of ecumenism. Though he later fell out of favor with the Vatican, he reconciled with Pope Francis before his death. The council in its planning and sessions is now 60 years ago, called by Pope John XXIII to revolutionize and update church teachings and outreach. Very few Catholics today remember when mass was in Latin, and not the vernacular. Or when the priest did not face the congregation during mass. The pope intended the council to bring on a “new Pentecost,” and that it did in many arenas — but especially in ecumenical and interfaith efforts.
Religionbitchute.com

The Potter's House of Jesus Christ

ThePHOJC LiveStream for Sunday 5-30-2021 : "Drawing,...But Still Thirsty" ​John Chapter 4 Verse 11-15 At the start of every week, we come together as a church body to offer worship to God. In addition to the structured program, we believe "It ain't nobody's business how you praise the Lord!" So if you want to clap your hands, stomp your feet, stand in silence, or run up and down the aisles, we welcome the opportunity to worship God with you in spirit and in truth. We are a place of real praise, real power and real people.
ReligionGlobe Gazette

Minister's Column: Pentecost means making things new

On May 23, most main-line denominations celebrated Pentecost Sunday. For those of you who do not know what this Sunday is about, it is known as the birthday of the church. Pentecost is celebrated 50 days after Passover and was called the Festival of Weeks, which is one of the annual festivals found in Deuteronomy 16. Jesus was crucified at Passover and he ascended 40 days after his resurrection.
PetsThe Mountaineer

God’s gift of a good dog

My very first memory includes a dog. Two, in fact. Before I could walk on sturdy legs or talk in lengthy sentences, when all things — colors, sounds, scents —were still new, fresh from heaven, Momma would push me in a stroller. We’d venture down a gravel alley that ran...
Religionchinachristiandaily.com

Shanxi Church Compiles Sermon Collection

Recently, the pastoral group of Yaodu District CC&TSPM in Linfen, Shanxi, compiled and printed a sermon collection, supplying it to local pastoral staff for reference. The book (collection), named "Spreading Information of the Times, Living a Victorious Life", will serve as a source of internal learning materials. Fourteen sermon articles once shared online by local pastors were collected, in order to "improve the level of pastoral care and promote the growth of the believers’ spiritual lives."
NFLGazette

A worship lifestyle | Nuggets of Faith

What comes to mind when I mention the word “worship”?. Do you think of the way people look upon the Hollywood mega-stars or NFL gridiron giants? What about the Wall Street investors who seem to worship the stock and commodity markets? Who can ignore that guy who is always out in the driveway washing and polishing that classic sports car? Should we use the word worship for those temporal things, or would we be better served to say that people are “enamored” by those things?
PetsEastern New Mexico News

Faith: Open your soul to creator's gift of joy

True confession No. 1: I don’t feel the least bit guilty about my next true confession. True confession No. 2: I have never been much of a cat person. I’ll pick a slobbering dog over a condescending cat every time. I do admit that those types are not necessarily the...
Religioneagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Do you partake of Jesus through faith?

"The Jews therefore strove among themselves, saying, How can this man give us his flesh to eat? Then Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except ye eat the flesh of the Son of man, and drink his blood, ye have no life in you. Whoso eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, hath eternal life; and I will raise him up at the last day. For my flesh is meat indeed, and my blood is drink indeed. He that eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, dwelleth in me, and I in him. As the living Father hath sent me, and I live by the Father: so he that eateth me, even he shall live by me. This is that bread which came down from heaven: not as your fathers did eat manna, and are dead: he that eateth of this bread shall live for ever. These things said he in the synagogue, as he taught in Capernaum." John 6:52-59.
ReligionThe Uvalde Leader-News

Pastor’s column: Dirksen: Family made to reflect divine love of God

Suggested readings: Deuteronomy 4:32-40, Psalm 33, Romans 8:14-17, and Matthew 28:16-20. “All power in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you.”
Religionamericamagazine.org

Gloria Purvis: We need to talk about our Catholic seminaries

Seminarians from the Pontifical North American College attend a Mass for the ordination of deacons from the college in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Oct. 1, 2020. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) “As the Father sent me, so I send you...”. So said Jesus to the Apostles after His Resurrection (John...