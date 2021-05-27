Pentecost: it’s not Christmas, but open your gifts
“There are different spiritual gifts but the same Spirit. To each individual the manifestation of the Spirit is given for some benefit ”(1 Cor 12:4, 7). Eighteen years ago, Fred McFeely Rogers passed away at 74 from cancer. I am referring to Mister Rogers of children’s television hall of fame. His program, “Mister Roger’s Neighborhood,” aired five days a week on PBS, from 1968 to 2001. It was the longest run ever for a program on that network. At the beginning of each show, Mister Rogers would sing “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” as he entered the house, put on a sweater and sneakers, and gently invited millions of young fans to be his neighbor.catholicstarherald.org