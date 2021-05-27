Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Emma Stone Says Playing Cruella Was A 'Respite From Herself'

By Unity Blott
Posted by 
Tyla
Tyla
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

She's widely regarded as one of the nicest women in Hollywood, it may come as a surprise to hear just how much Emma Stone relished playing Cruella de Vil, the Disney arch-villain with a murderous cackle who's best known for skinning puppies and wearing them as furs. But that's exactly...

www.tyla.com
Tyla

Tyla

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Respite#Faux Fur#Hollywood#Dalmatians#Premier Access#Fun#Friends#Husband Dave Mccary#Furs#Motherhood#Skinning Puppies#Countless Accolades#Lazy Gender Stereotypes#Rebel Women#Fashion World Domination#Cinemas#Sexism#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicawardswatch.com

Florence + The Machine to perform original song for Disney’s ‘Cruella’

Listen to the Official Cruella Playlist, with signature hits featured in the film here. Multi-platinum and global award-winning artist Florence + The Machine, is set to perform a new original song, “Call me Cruella,” in Disney’s all-new live action film Cruella. “Call me Cruella” will be featured in the film and on the original motion picture soundtrack and the original score album. Both albums, from Walt Disney Records, will be available on May 21. The film is in theaters or available to order on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on May 28.
MoviesNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Beauty & FashionCollider

New ‘Cruella’ Trailer Offers Sneak Peek at Original Song From Florence + the Machine

With only a couple of weeks left until its premiere, Disney is hyping up anticipation for Cruella by teasing a sneak preview of its original song “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + the Machine. The song will be featured in the film and on the soundtrack, which was composed by the Emmy-winning composer behind Succession, Nicholas Britell. Bringing these two icons together is a massive feat on its own, and the trailer certainly highlights Florence Welch’s haunting vocals and Britell’s dynamic music.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Emma Stone 'really up for' outrageous Cruella costumes

Emma Stone was "really up for it" when it came to her outrageous costumes in 'Cruella'. The Oscar-winning actress was "a dream to work with" on the movie - which tells the origins of '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil - because she wouldn't turn down any request from the hair and make- up department, the film's hair and make-up designer, Nadia Stacey, has revealed.
MoviesEW.com

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
MoviesInside the Magic

A Guide to Disney’s Different Versions of Cruella de Vil

Several other actresses have taken on the role of Disney’s Cruella de Vil over the years in both animated and live-action incarnations. Let’s take a look at the history of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil in Disney movies. Who voiced Cruella de Vil in the 1961 film One Hundred...
Beauty & Fashionwegotthiscovered.com

First Cruella Reactions Call It One Of Disney’s Best Live-Action Remakes

The mere existence of Cruella would make it look as though Disney has already started cannibalizing itself when it comes to the studio’s production line of live-action remakes. Glenn Close famously played the role and netted herself a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy in the 1996 box office smash hit 101 Dalmatians, so it wasn’t as if a new version could retread such familiar ground.
Beauty & FashionIGN

Disney's Cruella - "Do You Have A Light?" Official Clip

In this clip from the upcoming film, Disney's Cruella, Estella (Emma Stone) makes quite a flashy, and fiery, appearance at a party. Emma Stone stars in the live-action film about the rebellious early days of the notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney's Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, 2021.
Movies/Film

Watch New ‘Cruella’ Clips as Movie Tickets and Disney+ Pre-Orders Go on Sale For the ‘101 Dalmations’ Prequel

Cruella, a movie whose very existence continues to baffle me, is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access very soon. As we get closer and closer to the Emma Stone film, Disney has gone ahead and put movie tickets for the movie on sale. They’re always making it possible to pre-order the film on Disney+, in case that’s something you want to do. On top of all that, there are three new clips you can watch below.
Beauty & FashionJanesville Gazette

'Cruella' review: Emma Stone is wickedly wonderful in Disney's stylish prequel

Imagine “The Devil Wears Prada” on steroids, set in ’70s London, with Anne Hathaway’s character vengeful rather than sweet. Sounds kind of great, right?. When I first heard about “Cruella,” the live-action Disney origin story of the “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, I may have rolled my eyes a bit. This is me going back in time to retract that eye-rolling: “Cruella” is an absolute kick, and if you’ve been looking for a reason to go back to movie theaters, here it is.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Jessi interviews Emma Stone on 'Showterview' for upcoming film 'Cruella'

Jessi interviewed Emma Stone on her talk show 'Showterview'. On the May 27th episode of 'Showterview with Jessi', Jessi sat down with the Hollywood actress to discuss the upcoming Disney movie 'Cruella'. Emma Stone talks about playing the titular character, starring alongside Emma Thompson, and possibly visiting South Korea. Watch...
MoviesThe Guardian

Cruella review – Emma Stone is a joy as the refashioned supervillain

In 1996’s 101 Dalmatians, Glenn Close’s gleefully unhinged performance as a puppy-skinning fashion designer riffed on older audience members’ prior knowledge of the actor as a “bunny boiler” in Fatal Attraction. Emma Stone’s Cruella de Vil is much more grounded and thus not as camp, a supervillain with a believable backstory – born Estella, bullied by boys at school and established as a maverick who’s always refused to “follow the pattern” (as her single mother puts it) in both dressmaking and in life.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney’s Cruella Reviews Are In, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About Emma Stone’s Latest Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Everyone, hide your puppies. That’s right, Cruella is almost here. The live-action adaptation about a young Cruella de Vil, played by Emma Stone, arrives in just a few days. Rounding out the cast is Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong, and the picture was directed by Craig Gillespie.