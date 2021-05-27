TikTok is not opening – How to fix it

Have you ever wished that you could clone yourself in your TikTok videos? Do you have some fantastic ideas for creating video content on TikTok, but it involves cloning yourself? Well then, you have come to the right place. In this article, you will find out how you can clone yourself in TikTok. TikTok is a place where the majority of the content is for entertainment purposes. To keep your viewers entertained, you must keep trying to provide trending content. Cloning yourself is one such type of trending content. In this article, there are two different methods explained to do so. Read on to find out and choose whichever way is feasible for you and works best.