An unofficial list of the city's most hellish lots and garages. Plus, tips on how to save yourself (at least some of) the headache at each one. In an ever-divided society, few things seem able to unite us these days. But if anything were to come close, it’d be the power of complaining. And for seasoned Denverites as well as transplants alike, there’s one thing we can all agree on: Our city has some horrible parking lots.