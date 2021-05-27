How to use stars in Gmail

Gmail is so easy to use and comes with plenty of options, so it is no wonder why it is the number one choice of millions of people all around the world. This email service is completely free, which is another reason why it has so many users. If you have never stepped into the Settings, perhaps you are missing a variety of options that you can turn on and off. Gmail comes with autocorrect that is turned on by default, but you may not need it or simply want to disable it. Is it possible? The answer is yes, and we are going to show you what steps to take to get rid of it. Let’s see how to turn off autocorrect in Gmail.