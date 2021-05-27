Some admittedly controversial gun reform solutions

More than two centuries ago, before they knew to rifle the bores of muskets and pistols, that is, make them spiral the projectile to spin out for greater accuracy, the writers of the Bill of Rights allowed in the Second Amendment the possession of guns. In that way America became, like Yemen, a nation with nearly free access to handguns. Most other nations have outlawed them except for police and military use. This made America, with 4.4 percent of world population, the leader in criminal misuse of guns. One has to ask how the other nations live safely with none of our American carnage.