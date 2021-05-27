Macrophages rely on extracellular serine to suppress aberrant cytokine production

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is one of the most common skin diseases of dogs. Defects in the skin barrier and overproduction of inflammatory cytokines may be the pathogenesis of canine AD. Therefore, the present study was aimed to quantify the gene expression of certain skin barrier proteins and inflammatory cytokines in dogs with AD. Eleven dogs with AD and three healthy dogs were included in the present study. The skin barrier proteins, namely Filaggrin (FLG) and Involucrin (IVL), gene expression was quantified by Real-time PCR in the lesional skin tissues of the atopic dogs and normal skin of the healthy dogs. In addition to the skin proteins, the gene expressions of the interleukin (IL)-13, IL-31, and tumour necrosis factor (TNF)-α were also quantified in the peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of these dogs. Compared to the healthy dogs, significantly higher (P ≤ 0.01) FLG gene expression and significantly (P ≤ 0.05) lower expression of the IVL gene were quantified in the skin of atopic dogs. Further, the dogs with AD revealed significantly higher expression of TNF-α (P ≤ 0.01), IL-31 (P ≤ 0.05), and IL-13 (P ≤ 0.05) as compared to the healthy dogs. The findings of our present study evidently suggest significantly increased and decreased expressions of FLG and IVL genes, respectively, which may be responsible for disruption of the skin barrier in dogs with AD. While, the over-expressions of TNF-α, IL-31, and IL-13 genes might be attributed to the clinical pathology and manifestations of AD in dogs. However, further studies are warranted to substantiate our hypothesis about pathogenesis and clinical manifestation of AD in dogs by including a large number of animals.