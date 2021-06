U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested six Romanian nationals who allegedly attempted to enter the U.S. illegally last week. During the afternoon of May 18, Blaine border patrol agents detected a group of individuals illegally entering the U.S. between the ports of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson Jason Givens told The Northern Light in an email. A vehicle picked up the six individuals in Whatcom County before border patrol agents stopped it and arrested the individuals inside, Givens said.