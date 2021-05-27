Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How to roll back drivers in Windows 10

technobezz.com
 6 days ago

In this article, we will be showing you a step by step guide on you how you can roll back your driver in no time! And we are also going to give you some reasons why this problem is happening to you and why do you need to roll back your driver.

www.technobezz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Key#Screen Time#Control Panel#Properties#Device#Step Guide#Mind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Windows 10
Related
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Computerswindowslatest.com

Windows 10 May 2021 Update is now rolling out

Windows 10 May 2021 Update is now available and rollout is expected to accelerate in the coming weeks. If you’ve got a compatible device and you can’t wait for the rollout to complete, there are three ways to download and install the May 2021 Update right now: Windows Update, Media Creation Tool and Update Assistant.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM is missing or corrupt

Some Windows may encounter an error where they can not start Windows because an important system file is missing or corrupted. This is the error message you may see:. Windows could not start because the following file is missing or corrupt:. \Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM. Windows failed to load because the system registry...
SoftwareNBC Philadelphia

Microsoft Starts to Roll Out Windows 10 Update Focused on Quality

Windows 10 remains the dominant PC operating system, and people have used it more heavily during the pandemic. This update doesn't feature a bunch of new features for users to learn -- just like the update that appeared in October. Microsoft said in a blog post on Tuesday that it's...
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to upgrade to Windows 10 Free … Even now!

You can upgrade to Windows 10 from Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 even now for free! Microsoft offers you a simple method to upgrade from the previous version of Windows to Windows 10 with a valid product key. In this article, we are going to see how to upgrade to Windows 10 free even now.
Computerswindowscentral.com

How to reclaim space after upgrading to Windows 10 May 2021 Update

When upgrading to a new version of Windows 10 (for example, the May 2021 Update), the installation process makes a backup of the previous setup to undo the changes in the event of a compatibility problem or critical error moving to the new version. The only caveat with this safety...
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Windows 10 driver loading is finally getting a major overhaul

Finding the right driver for devices connected to your Windows 10 PC could soon be a lot easier as Microsoft is currently testing a feature that will allow users to install new drivers without having to identify a device first. Drivers allow your devices to communicate with each other and...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Calibrate HDR Mode in Windows 10

High Dynamic Range (HDR) is a handy Windows 10 feature that can enhance the visual quality by making it more vivid and colorful. While HDR on Windows 10 is not perfect, it has come a long way from the botched feature Microsoft put out earlier. Here’s how you can calibrate...
Softwareenter21st.com

Windows 10 Media Creation Tool: How to Use It?

Despite its shortcomings, Windows 10 is a reasonably highly effective and versatile desktop OS. Recently, Microsoft added Eco mode to Windows 10 to maintain the battery life in examine. Similarly, not like Windows 7, you now not need to replace the drivers on Windows 10 manually, which is a giant aid. There are merely many good causes for a consumer to maneuver to Windows 10. So if you’re on Windows 7, 8, or 8.1, you should utilize Windows 10 Media Creation Tool to improve your PC to Windows 10. Apart from that, you’ll be able to discover ways to use Windows 10 Media Creation Tool for updating Windows 10 to the newest construct with none wait. Not to say, you should utilize this instrument to create a bootable Windows 10 USB drive as nicely. So on that be aware, let’s leap proper in.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to add a New Profile in Windows Terminal

In this article, we will show you how to add a new profile to Windows Terminal. Windows Terminal is a multi-tabbed command-line tool for Windows 10 that lets you run different command line emulators or tools in different tabs. For this, you have to add the tool as a new profile to Windows Terminal.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to Decompress all files on Windows 10

Compression, for the most part, is good for your system as it compresses big files into a small packet that ends up consuming less space on Hard Drive. However, you may want to decompress some files if a folder is compressed without your consent. In this article, we are going to see some easy ways to decompress all files on Windows 10.
Computerstechviral.net

How to Show Program Names On Windows 10 Taskbar

Windows 10 offers more options when it comes to customization than any other operating system. It’s not that customization is not possible on other operating systems, but Windows 10 takes customization to the next level. It provides you a direct option to change themes, apply live wallpapers, change icons, etc....
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to Uninstall Internet Explorer in Windows 10

Chromium-based Microsoft Edge is the new default browser in Windows 10 and many users have started switching to it since developers no longer prefer maintaining sites for IE. Also, there are more choices than ever to choose from (Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera). Open Control Panel in Windows 10. Click...
Computersmakeuseof.com

5 Ways to Fix the Generic PnP Monitor Driver Error in Windows 10

Are you connecting an external monitor to your PC and seeing the “failed to load hardware monitor driver” error? Or is your PC having difficulties detecting an external monitor? If so, then you could be experiencing the Generic PnP Monitor driver problem. Read on to learn about the causes of...
Softwaretechdator.net

Microsoft Rolled Out the Latest Windows 10 Without Internet Explorer

Microsoft has recently released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21387, which has the Eco Mode removed and Internet Explorer 11 retired. The makers have announced to disable IE 11 and replace it with the new Chromium-based Edge browser. Yet, it’s still accessible until next year through Edge. And the Eco Mode from Task Manager is removed after obtaining feedback from the users.
Softwarewebeenow.com

Connected but no internet, how to fix it in Windows 10?

That you are connected to WiFi does not mean that you have Internet. In fact, it is very common to find this problem: we are connected by WiFi but we do not have Internet in Windows 10. There may be many causes that make you unable to navigate even though everything appears perfectly connected, that your pages do not load.