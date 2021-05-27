There’s No Way These 5 Michigan Urban Legends Are True…Right?

A very scary situation could've turned deadly if it weren't for the heroic acts of one Michigan woman. UpNorthLive says the incident occurred Tuesday evening just before 6 p.m. when Alyssa Dewitt, of Manistee, was on the beach near First Street Beach Pier when she heard kids screaming and arms waving in Lake Michigan. She ran to the beach where she noticed three kids were being pulled by the currents. She said she immediately called 911 and then got down on her side to try and pull them out of the water.