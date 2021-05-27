Cancel
Google announces a slew of shopping updates to improve discovery for small brands

By Danny Parisi
glossy.co
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Shopping is used by thousands of brands and merchants. But getting in front of shoppers via a Google search has always meant paying tens of thousands of dollars for a promoted spot or winning the SEO lottery that gets you to the top. But on Thursday, Google announced a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
