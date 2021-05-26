E.l.f. Beauty posts ninth consecutive quarter of growth, preps for normalcy ahead

As the U.S. moves toward pre-Covid normalcy inclusive of larger gatherings and makeup, E.l.f. Beauty appears to be well-positioned for the road ahead. On Wednesday, E.l.f. announced in its fourth-quarter and full fiscal 2021 results that net sales increased by 24% to $92.7 million in the quarter, marking its ninth consecutive quarter of growth. For the fiscal 2021 year, the company saw net sales increase by 12% to $318 million. Because of these wins, E.l.f. gained 100 basis points of market share in Nielsen U.S. color cosmetics rankings in fiscal 2021, making it the only top 5 U.S. color cosmetics brand to post growth and gain share.