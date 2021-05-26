newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

E.l.f. Beauty posts ninth consecutive quarter of growth, preps for normalcy ahead

By Priya Rao
glossy.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the U.S. moves toward pre-Covid normalcy inclusive of larger gatherings and makeup, E.l.f. Beauty appears to be well-positioned for the road ahead. On Wednesday, E.l.f. announced in its fourth-quarter and full fiscal 2021 results that net sales increased by 24% to $92.7 million in the quarter, marking its ninth consecutive quarter of growth. For the fiscal 2021 year, the company saw net sales increase by 12% to $318 million. Because of these wins, E.l.f. gained 100 basis points of market share in Nielsen U.S. color cosmetics rankings in fiscal 2021, making it the only top 5 U.S. color cosmetics brand to post growth and gain share.

www.glossy.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#L F#Beauty Brands#Retail Sales#On Beauty#Market Growth#Maybelline#Stronger Growth#Nielsen U S#Sky High#Nyx#Our Camo Cc Cream#E L F Beauty Cfo#E L F Cosmetics#Net Sales Growth#Pre Covid Normalcy#Net Sales Increase#Makeup#Market Share#Strong Indices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessinvezz.com

E.l.F Beauty topped Wall Street estimates in the fiscal fourth quarter.

The cosmetics company expects up to 10% growth in sales this year. CEO Amin says E.l.F's online business was up triple digits last year. E.l.F Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) reported its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday that topped Wall Street estimates. For fiscal 2022, the company now forecasts up to 10% annualised growth in sales.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Ulta Beauty Posts Record Q1 Results, Raises FY2021 Guidance

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, topping analysts’ expectations driven by strong momentum in sales trends, market share gains, and overall consumer sentiment. Shares of the largest U.S. beauty retailer have gained 41.2% over the past year. The company reported EPS of $4.10, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.93...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Blows Out Expectations Driving PT Increases But Sellside Bears Remain

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) are gapping up 5% after results blew out Street expectations as EPS of $4.10 more than doubled the consensus of $1.90. Comps were up 65.9% Y/Y, with transactions up 52.5% and the average ticket up 8.8%. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, total sales increased 11.2% vs. 2019 while comps increased 7%.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Thank you for joining us today to discuss e.l.f. Beauty's fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 results. I'm Casey Katten, vice president of investor relations. With me today are Tarang Amin, chairman and chief executive officer; and Mandy Fields, senior vice president and chief financial officer. We encourage...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

eCommerce Powers e.l.f. Beauty’s Net Sales Surge

E.l.f. Beauty reported that net sales surged by 24 percent to $92.7 million for Q4 fiscal 2021, mainly fueled by “strength in eCommerce, international and our national retailers,” according to an announcement. “Our fourth-quarter net sales growth of 24 percent marked our ninth consecutive quarter of growth. For the year,...
EconomyBusiness Insider

e.l.f. Beauty to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

E.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) (the "Company”) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference: Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 3:00pm EDT, as well as one-on-one and small group meetings. The fireside chat will be broadcasted live at https://investor.elfbeauty.com/news-and-events/events.
BusinessCNBC

Michael Kors parent expects sales growth as luxury demand rebounds

Capri Holdings forecast annual revenue and profit above Wall Street expectations. The Michael Kors parent is betting on shoppers returning to stores in the U.S. following speedy vaccinations and pent-up demand for luxury goods in Europe. Capri, which also owns Jimmy Choo and Versace, said e-commerce sales rose 80% in...
Financial Reportsgamingintelligence.com

Catena Media hits record first quarter as US growth rockets

Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Catena Media has reported strong growth for the first quarter of 2021 as revenue increased by 53 per cent to a record €40.7m. The year-on-year growth was boosted by its expanded presence in the United States, where revenue soared by more than 200 per cent to €22.4m following successful launches in Michigan and Virginia.
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

Galaxy Digital Posts Another Consecutive Record Quarter; Shares Plunge 8%

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (GLXY) dropped 8% in early trading Monday despite the company reporting a record first quarter. Galaxy Digital is an asset management firm operating in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. Net comprehensive income rose to C$860.2 million in Q1 2021 compared to...
Businessthewealthrace.com

AMC Entertainment, Ulta Beauty, Salesforce.com & more

AMC Leisure (AMC) – The movie show operator’s shares jumped one other 15.4% in premarket buying and selling, following 4 straight days of beneficial properties and a virtually 36% surge in Thursday’s session alone. AMC – common among the many so-called “meme” shares – has greater than doubled this week.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Medtronic Posts a Blowout Quarter as Revenue Outperforms, Bumps up Dividend

Medtronic plc (MDT) posted wider-than-expected fiscal Q4 results driven by top-line growth. The medical device company also increased its quarterly cash dividend. The company reported that Q4 adjusted earnings more than doubled to $1.50 per share on a year-over-year basis, coming in well ahead of analysts’ expectations of $1.42 per share. Adjusted revenue surged 32% to $8.19 billion.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Beauty-Boosting Beverages Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Beauty & GO, Bella Berry, DECEIM

The Latest survey report on Global Beauty-Boosting Beverages Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Beauty-Boosting Beverages segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Beauty & GO (UK), Bella Berry (UK), DECEIM (UK), Lacka Foods Limited (UK) & Sappe Public Company Limited (Thailand).
Financial ReportsWebProNews

Salesforce Posts Record First Quarter

Salesforce has delivered its first quarter results, posting a record quarter on strong Customer 360 results. Salesforce posted $5.96 billion in revenue, a 23% increase year-over-year. Subscription and support revenue accounted for $5.54 billion of that, an increase of 21%, with the professional services and other revenue sources making up $0.43 billion, an increase of 47%.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Existing-Home Sales Post Three Consecutive Months of Declines

Existing-home sales declined in April, down 2.7% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.85 million. This marks three straight months of declines, according to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). All major U.S. regions except one experienced month-over-month drops in home sales; however, each saw double-digit, year-over-year growth for April.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Target Posts Blowout First Quarter; Shares Pop

Target Corporation (TGT) soared more than 6% on May 19 after the retailer posted blockbuster Q1 results. The company’s adjusted earnings grew substantially by 525% to $3.69 per share on a year-over-year basis and came in above the consensus estimate of $2.25 per share. Total revenues were $24.2 billion in...
Economysgbonline.com

Beachbody And Myx Show Strong First Quarter Revenue Growth

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. and The Beachbody Company Group LLC announced combined financial results for Beachbody and Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC for the first quarter of 2021. Results reflect continued strong revenue momentum and levels of customer engagement and retention at Beachbody and Myx. “The results for Beachbody and Myx...