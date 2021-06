The Portland Varsity Tennis team had 8 flights as the #1 seed in the CAAC-White tournament on Wednesday. The pressure to live up to those seeds fueled all 12 players to meet the challenge. The morning started with Portland having to sit the first round of matches while waiting for the 3-6 seeds to play and determine who their opponents would be in the second round. The intensity was high as Portland started to take the courts. Challenge 1: Win first round matches and make it to the finals. Challenge accepted and met!