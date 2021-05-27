How to change the theme in Gmail
If you are using Gmail daily, perhaps you already explored most of its features. But, the chances are that you didn’t go through the settings to see the variety of options this service is offering. Perhaps you did make some changes, but since Gmail is constantly improving, there are always fresh things to try and turn on. One of the great options this service has is the ability to change the theme. If you find the default one boring, you can switch to something completely different in seconds. You can add one of the offered images and styles, or you can pick one of your own photos as a theme. Here, in this article, we are going to show you how to change the theme in Gmail.www.technobezz.com