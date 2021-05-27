Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

It’s The 10-Year Anniversary of the Grand Rapids Lip Dub [Video]

By Jojo Girard
 11 days ago
On May 22, 2011, Marketing Master Rob Bliss set out to prove that Grand Rapids was NOT dying. I think he proved his point. In early 2011 Newsweek magazine included Grand Rapids on a list of 'Ten Dying American Cities", which kind of cheesed then Mayor George Heartwell off a little bit. So to thumb their nose at the suggestion that we were dead, Heartwell and the citizens of GR took to the streets to show the world that their were still signs of life in Beer City.

