It’s The 10-Year Anniversary of the Grand Rapids Lip Dub [Video]

It is often referred to as "tagging". It's the graffiti you see spray painted on walls and buildings around town -- and it is becoming a bigger and bigger problem. Within the city of Grand Rapids, whenever something is tagged, the city sends out someone to paint over it. The city, of course, does not have the ability to match every color of every building or wall that has been tagged, so they usually try getting close. Usually it becomes a beige or gray rectangular patch of paint on the vertical surface.