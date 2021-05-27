70% off a two-hour ‘Italian Extravaganza’ class at Ann’s Smart School of Cookery

Master the art of Italian cooking at a school from an ex-’MasterChef’ contestant. We’ll let you duke it out if you want to claim one cuisine is better than the rest but if you ask us? We’ll totally sit on the fence and say that Italian cuisine is one of the best in the world. Nobody can argue with that right? And the great news is that you can master three classic Italian dishes at a school from Ann Hood – who is an ex-’MasterChef’ contestant, don’t you know? You’ll be taught how to create a mozzarella salad with a rocket and basil pesto served with a parmesan crisp, whole stuffed squid in a traditional Italian tomato sauce, and a knockout lemon panna cotta for dessert. Bellissimo whoop.