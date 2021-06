If there’s anything that the pandemic has taught us then it has to be to get into good shape and keep the immunity game strong. Never have we felt the need to be healthier and stronger both in terms of physical and mental health than we have in the last year of 2020. Nearly 3/4 of the world’s population fight obesity, isn’t it? This figure doesn’t really shock us because we all know at some point of time in our lives we have been lured towards unhealthy eating habits.