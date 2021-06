May 28 – December 4, 2021; Wednesday – Saturday: 11am-6pm McEvoy Foundation for the Arts is pleased to announce ‘Next to You,’ an exhibition of modern and contemporary artworks from the McEvoy Family Collection that celebrate the joy, vitality, and healing power of the performing arts. As the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic and its requisite isolation, ‘Next to You’ is a farewell ballad to a strange and challenging time and a look forward to a future where we are reunited. In appreciation of the recovery of our senses and the joy of reconnection, the exhibition, along with related screenings and events, showcases dance, theater, music, circus arts, film, and other creative forms.