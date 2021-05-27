Cancel
Detroit, MI

Anti-Asian Hate: From Vincent Chin to Today

 14 days ago

This month, One Detroit hosted a virtual town hall called How We Got Here: The Asian American Experience in Metro Detroit. We talked about an array of issues affecting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders here including the legacy of Vincent Chin. Chin was killed in 1982 but the perpetrators did...

Detroit, MI
#Cars#Asian Americans#Pacific Islanders#Japanese#The Seattle Times#The Detroit News#Aapi#Anti Asian Hate#Asian American History#Author Paula Yoo#Activism#Fight#Justice#Backlash#Attorney Jim Shimoura#Today#Prison#Legacy#Changed#Metro Detroit
