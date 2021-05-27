How to upload a video on IGTV
As you know, Instagram is a worldwide famous social network. To stay in trend, apps like this one always try to add more features and to conquer their competition. Not that long ago, Instagram added the IGTV (aka Instagram TV) feature on its app. It is a feature where you can add videos that can be longer than one minute (you cannot do that by adding it regularly, because the video can be only one minute long, and you also cannot do that on Insta Story because there you can upload a fifteen-second video). They found yet another way to make their users creative by letting them upload all kinds of videos!www.technobezz.com