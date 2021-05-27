How to upload a video on IGTV

Facebook is definitely one of the most used and the most famous apps in the whole wide world. Basically everyone has an account and everyone uses Facebook these days. Whether for communication with others or for posting pictures, videos, and statuses or maybe for taking an online class or a course, Facebook is one of the most downloaded apps on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. If you are maybe taking an online class or you want to see a friend you haven’t seen in ages, you must learn how to make video calls in this magnificent app. We will be giving you a step by step guide for this issue that you are having.