African aviation was one of the later regions to feel the impact of the virus outbreak at the beginning of last year. However, once the pandemic catalyzed, like the rest of the world, the continent’s aviation activity went through a deep dive. Now, the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) has released the 2020 Africa air transport report, and it makes for grim reading for African airlines. Altogether, carriers based in the continent lost $10.21 billion.