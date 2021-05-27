Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is getting a Space Jam makeover

Welcome to the Jam! Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, will roll out the largest Looney Tunes merchandise collection in decades ahead of the highly anticipated new Warner Bros. Pictures movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” releasing in theaters nationwide on July 16, 2021 and on HBO Max in the U.S. for 31 days from theatrical release. The all-star line-up of lifestyle products available around the globe will allow fans everywhere to join the jam and share the fun of the pop culture sensation. Starring basketball champion and global icon LeBron James alongside Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the Looney Tunes Squad, the live-action/animated adventure is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. Collaborations with well-known global brands such as Nike Inc., Vilebrequin, Spalding, the Cotton On Group, and Moose Toys and capsule collections from UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete empowerment brand built by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, as well as a wide range of regional international partners, will let fans rule the court and enjoy the thrill of the game wherever they go.