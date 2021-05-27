Cancel
Military

Christine Wormuth Makes History As The 1st Female Secretary Of The Army

By Jaclyn Diaz
NPR
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Senate confirmed Christine Wormuth on Thursday by unanimous consent as the next secretary of the Army, establishing her as the first woman in the service branch's top civilian post. Wormuth, who most recently was the director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at Rand, has a...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Wormuth
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#National Defense#Assistant Secretary#U S Secretary#The Pentagon#Principal Secretary#The U S Senate#The Department Of Defense#Democratic#Npr#Defense Agency Review#Deputy#Unanimous Consent#Homeland Defense#Confirmation#Women#Hearing#Armed Services
