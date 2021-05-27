Cancel
Memorial Day and the American Military Family

By Linda Rudell-Betts
Cover picture for the articleMy father was a Cold War military cryptographer. My family had the privilege of moving from post to post with him. I won’t take valuable space to list the many locations I lived, something military brats tend to do, but I will say we moved a lot and lived in five countries, six if you still count Texas as being a sovereign nation. I almost can’t remember how many additional stateside places we lived. Other family members, blood relations and in-laws, served and died in uniform, each reinforcing the conduct and culture the military requires its troops and dependents (the family) to follow. And when a classmate’s father died on active duty, we who remained would say goodbye to our friend as they resumed civilian life, wondering if we would be next to return to wherever our official papers said was home.

