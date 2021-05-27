Cancel
Sharon Lea ‘Sherry’ Harris (nee Stephan)

 11 days ago

Sharon Lea ‘Sherry’ Harris (nee Stephan), 71, of Merrill was taken from this earth on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, with her family by her side. Sharon was born May 11, 1950, in Waukesha, daughter of the late Walter Stephan and Dorothy (Green) Stephan-Wirts. She was in the first graduating class at Kettle Moraine High School in Wales, Wisconsin. Sharon married Michael Jon Harris on August 17, 1970 in Bessemer, Michigan. He survives. She worked at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill, as a C.N.A. for ten years. Sharon was employed as a receptionist at Semco Windows & Doors, Merrill, for 18 years until they closed in December of 2019. Sharon enjoyed reading; her favorite authors were Stephen King and James Patterson. She also enjoyed playing games on her iPad and going to BINGO. Sharon loved history and learning about the different towns she traveled to while visiting her sisters and brother in Florida. Most of all, Sharon loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and she loved her cats, Zoey and Gracie. She was a devoted wife and an amazing mother.

