Time to take off the mask? Some people assumed Black men in masks were threatening, our research found.

By Leah Christiani
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to take off the mask? For Black men, that means it’s less likely they’ll be seen as criminals. Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines on wearing masks, recommending that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear them indoors or in large groups. Americans have had a range of reactions to letting go of that simple public health measure. For Black men, taking off the mask means being less likely to be seen as criminals, our research finds.

Fargo, NDINFORUM

Letter: Some people seem to be hooked on wearing masks

It appears that many people are psychologically hooked on masks. They seem to be afraid to show their faces in public. It appears to be a deep seated phobia. Hopefully, there will soon be a medical term for their condition and then treatment, if possible. That mental illness must be the reason that many people are uncompromising in their defense of the useless and dangerous mask.
MinoritiesEssence

Black People Were Promised A Lot During The Racial Reckoning. Was It In Vain?

A year after the killing of George Floyd, we’re asking what was meant when we were promised justice. People are afraid to remove “Black Lives Matter” from the bio section of their various social media profiles. They’re scared they’ll be considered bigots and bandwagoners in the ongoing struggle for Black freedom. They want to archive the photos, put permanent book marks on the first page of anti-racist reading lists and move forward as if the summer of 2020 was a fever nightmare.
North Haven, CTNorwalk Hour

Breaking the mask habit: Why some people find it hard to let go

Bailey Bruce runs a yoga studio. She’s still requiring her patrons to wear masks, at least “for the time being.”. “I wanted to wait a month after the mask mandate was lifted to see what happens,” she said, opting instead for “a very slow opening back to normal.”. The Centers...
MinoritiesColumbia Missourian

Police treatment of Black people has improved only slightly since 1619

From the very beginning of this country’s founding, Blacks have been treated as if somehow they were less than white folks. According to historians, the first Blacks to enter this country, in 1619, numbered a bit more than 20, and they were immediately enslaved. Even then, they were captured off an “enemy” boat and brought by the captors to this shore. They went from bad to worse.
Public HealthYuma Daily Sun

Not wearing a mask will take some getting used to

I’ve always thought it curious that Asian countries wore masks even before the pandemic. I wondered why they were so cautious. It turns out they might have been right all along. AP wrote a story about people who aren’t ready to give up their masks, even if the CDC says...
Public HealthVox

Why some fully vaccinated people are still wearing masks

Fully vaxxed, and still masked. The habit of masking up wasn’t so easily changed by new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — at least in the first few days following its release, according to a new poll from Vox and Data for Progress. Most respondents (61 percent), including more than half of those who are fully vaccinated, said they were continuing to wear masks outdoors.
Minoritiesnjtoday.net

Black Lives Matter crusade began in 1955

This summer marks 66 years since the 1955 lynching of then-14-year-old Emmett Till by White supremacists, but the brutal murder that catalyzed the 20th century civil rights movement stands out as a starting point while George Floyd’s death underscores the progress and lack thereof in America’s struggle for equality and justice.
MinoritiesKingfisher Times and Free Press

Why do black people even come to ‘racist’ U.S.?

If America were really a congenitally racist country, millions of people of color would not have come here and stayed. You can count rabidly leftist Vice President Kamala Harris’ parents among the number that did just that. Her parents were both emigrants to the U.S. Both studied for degrees and then stayed ...
MinoritiesAnchorage Press

What racism keeps forgetting

White people and Black people. It’s a back and forth that’s as old as the United States. Here's the thing about racism — It’s a human construct, much like money. What that means is that these concepts only exist within our scope of existence. These are not things that can really be measured by any exact science, so no matter how many people abide by these perspectives, they will never graduate to anything more than institutions that we — the masses — choose to live by.
Public HealthPosted by
The Skanner News

“My Truth”: Mask Up People

I, too, have issues with wearing masks. Masks are sometimes uncomfortable. Masks make you sweat; mess up your hair; fog up your eye glasses; and they look yucky when wearing make-up, other than Mocca Cosmetics or the like, and you take off the masks and you see the caked up makeup inside. People are stressed and some seem to be having meltdowns at the thought of wearing a mask. Over a year ago we were told to wear masks for our safety and the safety of loved ones.
Colorado StateWashington Times

'White supremacy' to blame for Black-on-Asian hate crimes, Colorado professor claims

A critical race studies and ethnic studies professor at the University of Colorado-Boulder says Americans wondering why Black citizens commit anti-Asian hate crimes have an answer: “White supremacy.”. The educational watchdog Campus Reform spotlighted the commentary of Jennifer Ho, which preceded President Biden’s newly signed legislation aimed at combatting hate...
MinoritiesThe Guardian

White America has an ingrained fear of blackness. It’s time to let go of that fear

It has been a year since George Floyd last drew breath. It has been a year since the multiple videos of his death spread worldwide; since passionate demonstrations swept cities and towns; since personnel carriers filled with soldiers crawled through American streets; since “saying” his or her name became a ubiquitous incantation, an infinitely unspooling litany of death. In the year since, Derek Chauvin, the police officer whose coldly dispassionate gaze riveted our own, was convicted on all counts. It was hard to unsee. And we saw.
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

Black Lives Matter co-founder says black homeowners are fighting ‘white supremacy’ after $3million luxury property binge

BLACK Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors is facing criticism after she said black homeownership is a method of fighting "white supremacy." Critics of Khan-Cullors and the BLM movement are calling her a hypocrite following her recent home purchases that reportedly totaled $3.2million. In her post to Instagram, Khan-Cullors shared an...