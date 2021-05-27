Time to take off the mask? Some people assumed Black men in masks were threatening, our research found.

I, too, have issues with wearing masks. Masks are sometimes uncomfortable. Masks make you sweat; mess up your hair; fog up your eye glasses; and they look yucky when wearing make-up, other than Mocca Cosmetics or the like, and you take off the masks and you see the caked up makeup inside. People are stressed and some seem to be having meltdowns at the thought of wearing a mask. Over a year ago we were told to wear masks for our safety and the safety of loved ones.