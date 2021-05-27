Stocks climb as strong data fuel rotation trade

Risk Leaders AUD, NZD Soar, Yen Rallies, Stocks Rise. Summary: The benchmark US 10-Year Treasury yield sank 7 basis points to 1.55% (1.62% Friday) following the release of a disappointing Employment report. US Non-Farms Payrolls added 559,000 Jobs in May, missing expectations of 650,000 jobs. While the Unemployment rate improved with a fall to 5.8% from 6.1% (and forecasts at 5.9%), the Participation Rate contracted to 61.6% (61.7%). A popular measure of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 foreign currencies, the USD/DXY (Dollar Index) slid 0.63% to 90.12 from 90.47 (Friday). The risk leading AUD/USD soared 0.8% to 0.7742 (0.7660) while its cousin, the Kiwi (NZD/USD) finished up 0.9% to 0.7210 (0.7140 Friday). USD/JPY, most sensitive to moves in the US 10-year yield, slumped 0.75% to 109.52 (110.28). The Euro reversed its slide, climbing 0.25% to 1.2165 (1.21280). Sterling rallied 0.3% to 1.4155 (1.4105).