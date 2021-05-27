Stocks climb as strong data fuel rotation trade

The Australian dollar recovered during the trading session on Friday after the jobs number came in at 559,000 jobs added during the previous month. There were “whispers” of an addition of 1 million jobs on Wall Street, which most certainly was starting to get concerned about the idea of the Federal Reserve tapering quantitative easing, and therefore the US dollar did strengthen as a result. However, as the jobs number came out, traders started to drift away from that narrative and sell the market return back to where it had been previously. In other words, we are range-bound and going nowhere.