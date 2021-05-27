Cancel
Public Health

Island Health drops to pre-2021 levels of new COVID-19 cases

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat means the earliest the public health emergency and provincial state of emergency could be lifted would be July 1. CBC News will livestream the news conference. Since we last reported, we have had 84 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 109 new cases in the Fraser Health region, nine in the Island Health region, 40 in the Interior Health region, eight in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada. "Organized" gatherings outdoors of up to 50 people are now allowed.

Bonnie Henry
Adrian Dix
#Island Health#Interior Health#Covid 19#Vaccine Doses#Community Health#State Of Emergency#Cbc News#British Columbians#Health Restrictions#Provincial State#B C#Canada#Fraser Health#Covid 19 Case#July#Hold#People#Outdoors#Robson Square
Vancouver, CA
